4 Bedroom Home in Mc Gregor - $415,000

Great home in an established location! Big backyard. Nice trees for shade and covered patio for family BBQ's. Side entry 2 car garage with enough room for storage. Popular open concept living, kitchen and dining area is perfect for lots of family fun and celebrations. 4 bedrooms and an upstairs game room with a big closet (bolted to the wall) can serve as another bedroom, media or play room. Semi isolated master has 2 walk in closets, walk-in shower, separate soaking tub and dual vanities. 4th bedroom is located on same side of house as master and could serve well as an office or nursery. Recently painted ext trim and installed new AC/Heat Pump. New interior paint throughout and new toilets.