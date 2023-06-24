Honey Stop the Car and look at this prestigious home located in the Trails of Oakridge Subdivision. This peaceful location and beautiful home could be your new address. This one story beauty features 4 spacious bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, 2-car garage with remote entry, an open living area with centralize wood burning fireplace and picture frame windows for natural light. A complete kitchen with all modern stainless steel appliance, recess lighting throughout, breakfast bar, granite countertop island, walk in food pantry, and an eat in dining area with large windows. Individual spacious laundry room. Crown molding throughout. Enjoy the Texas size master suite, spacious and open with ceiling fan, large window, recess lighting and is conveniently separated from all other bedrooms. The master bathroom present a relaxing garden tub, separate shower, double vanity and a king size walk in closet. Be entertained in your completely private fenced in back yard, with a covered patio, storage building, complete in ground sprinkler system and kids entertainment play set. Call today and schedule your personal showing.