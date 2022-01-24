4 Bedroom Home in Mc Gregor - $425,000

The “Coastal Cottage” is an elegant home and a beauty to behold. When you step foot inside, you are greeted by soft, natural light pouring in from the newly installed windows, including the gorgeous portrait style ones in the living room that bring the serenity of the outside views inside. The main area of this open flow floor plan is perfect for hosting and features a beautiful brick fireplace, living room, family room, formal dining room, and breakfast room all with new water resistant laminate flooring in “Memphis Light Oak.” In the kitchen, you’ll enjoy the new Calcutta quartz countertops, newly updated stainless steel appliances, and a large pantry. The custom kitchen island matches the charm of the solid oak cabinets that were given a fresh updated look yet still maintain their original character. The peaceful master suite and spacious master bathroom are ready for relaxing with double vanities and both a shower and a soaking tub. All of the bathrooms have been updated with ceramic tile for the floors and gorgeous cultured marble with custom glass doors for the showers. The 2nd and 3rd bedrooms share a jack-and-jill bathroom with custom barn doors. The 4th bedroom is a secluded, acoustically sound suite with its own full bath, making it ideal for a mother-in-law suite, music room, office, guest bedroom, or studio. The 2-car garage has both a convenient built-in mudroom area and a large extension that could be used for a variety of uses, such as a workbench, potting station, or storage area. The backyard retreat has a large back patio for entertaining, fresh landscaping, an inground sprinkler irrigation system, and an exterior spacious shed with electricity that is ready to be used creatively however you wish. The new roof, mature trees, and picturesque front porch give it impressive curb appeal. Other updates include new paint throughout in Sherman Williams “Alabaster” and “ Repose Gray,” a new front and back door, new light fixtures, and new luxurious carpet throughout. Nestled on almost 1/2 acre in a desirable McGregor neighborhood just west of Main Street, the location of this 4 bedroom / 3 bath home is ideal. This completely updated just under 2,600 sqft home home has been given attention to every detail and is ready to be enjoyed.