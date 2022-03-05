4 Bedroom Home in Mc Gregor - $431,530

Beautiful NEW STONE HOME in Buckingham Estates. 4 bedrooms,3 full bathrooms, wine bar, mudroom area, formal dining room. What more could you want? Perfect for your family and friends.
Record-high enrollment has Baylor University housing students in a hotel turned dorm across the highway from the main campus.
Anyone not hiding under a pile of Beaver Nuggets the past couple of weeks has probably heard the rumor Buc-ee's may place one of its hugely po…
The tax-funded contribution to a new Baylor University basketball arena is set to be about $34 million instead of the $65 million initially pr…
An extension of Gateway Boulevard linking Bagby Avenue to Interstate 35 is part of a development proposal for 215 acres of land poised to be a…
If the no-holds-barred Republican battle between District Attorney Barry Johnson and challenger Josh Tetens has eclipsed all others this prima…
Embraced by law enforcement groups and with a major assist from McLennan County Sheriff Parnell McNamara’s popularity, Waco attorney Josh Tetens easily defeated incumbent District Attorney Barry Johnson on Tuesday.
New tallies in Tuesday’s primary elections narrowed the gap between Republican contenders for the new Texas House District 13 seat, leading th…
McLennan County Precinct 4 Constable Charlie Guerrero edged out challenger Matt Cawthon in Tuesday's GOP primary after winning Sheriff Parnell McNamara's campaign help in what would usually be a low-profile race.
Beverly Hills Mayor Lucyann Sanchez-Miramontez, who is running for justice of the peace, remains free on bond after her arrest over the weeken…
Two appointed McLennan County judges won overwhelming support from the voters Tuesday, with each declaring victory to claim new four-year terms.
