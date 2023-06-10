Immaculate, 2017 build, 4 bedroom, 2 bath home in Midway ISD! Great room style living area that opens to the kitchen. Wood fireplace in living room. Tile floors throughout. Kitchen has a large working island, built-in cook-top, built-in oven and built-in microwave as well as granite countertops. Large pantry, soft close cupboard throughout. Large dining room. Large private primary bedroom with large en-suite including jetted tub. Large additional bedrooms, the 4th bedroom could be used as an office. Large backyard, great outdoor space with patio area, 3 garden beds and a dog run. Insulated with spray foam in the attic.