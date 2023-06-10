Immaculate, 2017 build, 4 bedroom, 2 bath home in Midway ISD! Great room style living area that opens to the kitchen. Wood fireplace in living room. Tile floors throughout. Kitchen has a large working island, built-in cook-top, built-in oven and built-in microwave as well as granite countertops. Large pantry, soft close cupboard throughout. Large dining room. Large private primary bedroom with large en-suite including jetted tub. Large additional bedrooms, the 4th bedroom could be used as an office. Large backyard, great outdoor space with patio area, 3 garden beds and a dog run. Insulated with spray foam in the attic.
4 Bedroom Home in Mc Gregor - $437,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Baylor University has been prowling for building permits in recent weeks, securing formal approval to proceed with several projects.
A Waco couple is seeking a full accounting of what led to the fatal police shooing of their black Lab, Finn.
Greater New Light Baptist's North 18th Street home dating to 1921 has hit the market with a $1.5 million asking price, while the congregation …
The Waco City Council Tuesday will hold a public hearing on a request to rezone 25 acres for an apartment complex near Old Lorena Road and U.S…
The registered sex offender linked to the recent arrest of the leader of the Chi Alpha ministry at Baylor University was arrested Friday morni…