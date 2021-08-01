 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Mc Gregor - $439,000

Charm, Charm, Charm everywhere you look. If you are looking for a house with character...this is it! A huge front porch to greet you to this beautiful 2 story home in McGregor. The first floor features 2 living areas, a formal dining room, kitchen with breakfast nook, an office and half bath. The second floor has 4 bedrooms and a full bath...and don't miss the huge full attic space. Outside is a wonderfully landscaped lot with huge trees and a detached garage/workshop with electricity and a porte cochere. Conveniently located just a few blocks from historic downtown McGregor.

