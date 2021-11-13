4 Bedroom Home in Mc Gregor - $439,900

 Skip to main content
Immaculate 4/3 home in beautiful Sunwest Village in Midway ISD. Large living area offers gas fireplace, lovely built-ins, high ceilings and opens to the gorgeous kitchen. The kitchen has a large island, granite, great counter space, breakfast area and pantry. Isolated master bedroom with nice master bathroom and spacious closet. Upstairs media room has own full bathroom. Back patio is a place to enjoy year-round with built in grill and refrigerator. This home has it all and is conveniently located next to parks and trails.

