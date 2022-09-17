4 Bedroom Home in Mc Gregor - $459,900

You will feel right at home in this STUNNING 4 bedroom, 2.5 half bathroom modern farmhouse style home in the highly desirable Sunwest Village subdivision in Midway ISD!! The interior of this home features 10 ft soaring ceilings, gorgeous crown molding throughout, big beautiful windows that create tons of natural light, shiplapped accented walls that give it that extra farmhouse charm, a natural gas fireplace, all NEW paint throughout the entire home and so much more!!! The kitchen offers granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, a pantry and an open-concept into the spacious dining area as well as the cozy living room. The master suite has a custom wood sliding door, beautiful shiplap accent wall, a great sized shower, a soaking tub and a large walk-in closet! The exterior includes a sprawling backyard that is fully fenced with plenty of room to roam. The large covered back patio is ready for entertaining with a brand new modern outdoor fan, built-in TV cable, and a gas hook-up for your grill! More outdoor features include the sprinkler system that services the front and backyard and fun outdoor accent lights that has multiple colors to choose from! A few other bonus features on the property are the fully wired 4 camera CCTV security system, wired alarm system, a Google Nest thermostat and doorbell! The LOCATION of this proper is another reason this home stands out! The neighborhood amenities include parks, a playground, pavilion, disc golf, a walking trail and there is NO HOA! You are also minutes from shopping, restaurants, endless entertainment and this home is a MUST-SEE!!! This home may also be purchased fully furnished ask your Realtor for details!!