 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Mc Gregor - $469,290

4 Bedroom Home in Mc Gregor - $469,290

NEW JOHN HOUSTON HOME IN THE PARKS IN MCGREGOR TEXAS. This new home features 4 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, spacious open concept, family room, kitchen with a large granite countertop island, breakfast nook with direct access to an outdoor covered patio, and 2 and a half - Car Front Entry Garage. This home sits a on a beautiful nice sized lot that is fully sprinklered and sodded. READY IN JUNE! This is a MUST SEE!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Russell's Pecans near Waco hits the market

Russell's Pecans near Waco hits the market

Everything but the squirrels is for sale at Russell's Pecans and Fine Candy in Gholson, where the Russell family and 1,500 pampered pecan trees have delivered goodies to Central Texas for generations.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert