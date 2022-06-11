4 Bedroom Home in Mc Gregor - $469,290

NEW JOHN HOUSTON HOME IN THE PARKS IN MCGREGOR TEXAS. This new home features 4 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, spacious open concept, family room, kitchen with a large granite countertop island, breakfast nook with direct access to an outdoor covered patio, and 2 and a half - Car Front Entry Garage. This home sits a on a beautiful nice sized lot that is fully sprinklered and sodded. READY IN JUNE! This is a MUST SEE!