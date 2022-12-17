4 Bedroom Home in Mc Gregor - $479,000

A beautifully built home, conveniently located in McGregor, Texas. 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, laundry room, and an outdoor kitchen! The gorgeous front door leads into the beautiful open-concept kitchen, which provides a great space for family gatherings and sharing. Fully equipped, and boasting smart appliances, this kitchen is a MUST-SEE! The laundry room has great cabinets for plenty of storage and it even has a sink! The adjacent room provides additional storage and space to hang coats, hats and all your needs for convenient access as you head out the garage door! This garage is huge! Two cars will fit comfortably, and you'll have ample space left over for storing items! Three nice-sized bedrooms, with plenty of closet space, are directly across from the kitchen, with a good-sized bathroom to share. The main bedroom has recessed ceilings, and an en-suite with dual vanity, a whirlpool tub, a separate shower with beautiful pebble tiles, a toilet with a privacy door and a generously-sized closet. The backyard has its very own outdoor kitchen, and will be the envy of the neighborhood! Landscaping will be finished, once the final details are put in. Just a few minutes (about 3) into downtown McGregor and a short 20-minute drive into Waco. Enjoy a great quality home, close to Dallas, Austin and Houston!