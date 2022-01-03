4 Bedroom Home in Mc Gregor - $479,900

325 Bluebonnet is calling you home! Surrounded by everything you could ever want; privacy, wonderful neighbors, safe and quiet. 4BR/3BA home in the desirable Harris Creek subdivision zoned to South Bosque Elementary even after the rezoning in Midway ISD next year. Sitting on almost half an acre at 2,902 sq ft with beautiful, mature towering trees. The exterior has an extended driveway that features a new 50 amp hook up, an adorable side entry patio, and an oversized 2 car garage that includes a spacious storage room plus workspace. The interior features a lovely dining room, family room with raised ceilings, WBFP and beautiful wood beams, plus a large second living room. The kitchen is in the center of the home, a wonderful gathering place that boasts stainless steel appliances, granite counters, freshly painted cabinets, new hardware, an abundance of counter and cabinet space, and a work area/computer desk. The computer desk area doubles as the perfect coffee bar. Updates galore - including a new 30-year composition roof, brand new windows, new interior paint, a new 50 amp hook up, updated bathrooms, new outside up-lighting, a garden area, storage shed and new outside AC condenser! A wonderful, multi-use floor plan that has so much space to enjoy. The 4th bedroom is isolated and was previously used as an office; a very versatile floor plan! The private backyard includes an extended patio, a large yard to have a picnic under the trees and plenty of room to garden and play. The neighborhood does not have an HOA but it does have a perfect community pool that's open in the summers. South Bosque Elementary/Midway ISD.