4 Bedroom Home in Mc Gregor - $487,900

Open House | Saturday October 16th 2:00-5:00 pm This beautiful MIDWAY ISD home is nestled on the quiet streets of Buckingham Estates and comes with a POOL! The light brick exterior pairs well with the new roof creating curb appeal that draws you in immediately. The intricate design features on the walls and ceilings help this home stand out as one of the most unique builds in the neighborhood. The high ceilings and stylish layout give this home a nice flow and maximizes almost 2900 square feet. The master bedroom boasts an enormous floor plan you're sure to love, with direct access to the backyard through a set of french doors. Plan your next poolside BBQ as you walk the serene backyard. Feel free to kick your shoes off and let your feet relax in the pristinely manicured Bermuda grass.

