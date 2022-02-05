 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Mc Gregor - $489,900

Wonderful, new construction in Sunwest Subdivision! This home has it all with 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths plus media/gameroom upstairs. Spacious, open floorplan. Wood floors, fireplace and great kitchen. The kitchen has large island, great counterspace, granite counters, nice breakfast area and opens to the living area. Nice size bedrooms and lovely master bedroom and bath. Office area, too! Entertaining patio and good sized yard.

