WELCOME HOME! This beautiful John Houston home in Midway ISD is ready for you to call it home with 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, two living areas and spacious kitchen. Open living with hardwood floors, tons of natural light, wood burning fire place. Kitchen features island with stainless steel dishwasher and deep sink. Granite counters with built in gas cook top, built in oven and microwave and walk in pantry. Primary bedroom features large en-suite with soaking tub, walk in shower, two vanities and walk in closet. Spacious guest rooms with large closets. Upstairs features second living space with bathroom. Mudroom off of the 2 car side entry garage with built in shelves, laundry room and extra closet storage. Additional features include; covered patio, spacious fenced in yard, and sprinkler system.
4 Bedroom Home in Mc Gregor - $495,500
