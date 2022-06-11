 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Mc Gregor - $495,990

4 Bedroom Home in Mc Gregor - $495,990

NEW JOHN HOUSTON HOME IN THE PARKS IN MCGREGOR TEXAS. This home features 4 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, master bedroom with luxury shower, spacious open concept. Features include a 2-car side entry garage, family room and kitchen with a large granite counter top island, breakfast nook with direct access to an outdoor covered patio. This home sits a on a beautiful nice sized lot that is fully sprinklered and sodded. READY IN JULY!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Russell's Pecans near Waco hits the market

Russell's Pecans near Waco hits the market

Everything but the squirrels is for sale at Russell's Pecans and Fine Candy in Gholson, where the Russell family and 1,500 pampered pecan trees have delivered goodies to Central Texas for generations.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert