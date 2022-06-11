NEW JOHN HOUSTON HOME IN THE PARKS IN MCGREGOR TEXAS. This home features 4 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, master bedroom with luxury shower, spacious open concept. Features include a 2-car side entry garage, family room and kitchen with a large granite counter top island, breakfast nook with direct access to an outdoor covered patio. This home sits a on a beautiful nice sized lot that is fully sprinklered and sodded. READY IN JULY!
4 Bedroom Home in Mc Gregor - $495,990
