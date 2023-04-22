Welcome to this custom built Brashear home! So much thought and detail went into planning this functional floor plan. From the open concept living area that could easily be two dining spaces, or one dining space and a play/homeschool area, to the fourth isolated bedroom that can be completely closed off for a mother-in-law suite, this home could certainly serve so many different living situations. The kitchen is well equipped with a double oven, gas cooktop, granite counters, and a large island that serves as an excellent breakfast bar. The isolated master is spacious and has a great bathroom with a tiled shower, large closet, dual vanities, and granite countertops. Right by the kid's drop bench is a very useful built in desk for a home office. The backyard has a great extended covered patio for enjoying outside barbecues and watching the kids play. Other important upgrades include: gutters, sprinkler system, large corner lot, a water softener and a water purifier for the whole house, great storage throughout, a garage sink, washer & dryer that stay with the property, foam insulation, high efficiency HVAC, and two tankless water heaters. This home is sure to impress...schedule your showing today!