NEW JOHN HOUSTON HOME IN THE PARKS IN MCGREGOR ISD. Stunning Atlanta floor plan features 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, and a 2 car, front entry garage. The first floor includes the primary bedroom and second bedroom, study, family room and kitchen, which offers a large granite countertop island, deep breakfast nook with direct access to an extended outdoor covered patio. The second floor includes 2 bedrooms, a game room and a full bathroom. Upgrades include over-sized closets, custom cabinets, engineered wood floors in main areas and granite countertops in kitchen. READY IN SPRING 2023.