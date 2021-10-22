4 Bedroom Home in Mc Gregor - $500,000

Located in highly desirable Sunwest Village in Midway ISD, this large 4/3 gorgeous custom built home sits on 0.57 corner lot! If space is what you need this is the property for you. Plenty of parking for everyone with the long drive with extra exterior parking PLUS a 3 car garage with tons of storage. The home offers a large formal living, formal dining, bar area, spacious eat in kitchen with large island that opens to a wonderful family den. The backyard is simply awesome. The massive batting cage conveys and if you're a dog lover you will appreciate the gated area for your pups! Walking distance to Harris Creek Baptist Church. Also close to hike and bike trails, shopping, restaurants, and entertainment. Only a 15 minute drive to popular Downtown Waco and Baylor University! You will love the location, layout and lifestyle in this amazing home.