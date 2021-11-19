So many things to love about this home in the desirable Harris Creek subdivision! What a wonderful street and neighbors; safe, private and quiet. The home sits on almost half an acre and boasts 2902 sq ft. 4BR/3BA plus a large bonus room, family room and dining room. Family room features raised ceilings with beautiful wood beams and a WBFP. The kitchen is oh so cozy with a breakfast area, granite counters, freshly painted cabinets, new hardware, nice stainless steel appliances, and a computer nook area that can also become a perfect coffee bar. Main areas of the home are wood and tile flooring, the only carpet is in 3 of the bedrooms. Updates include a brand new roof, brand new windows, new paint, a new 50 amp hook up, updated bathrooms, new outside up-lighting, a garden area, storage shed and new outside AC condenser. Wonderful, multi use floor plan that has so much space to enjoy. The backyard paradise gives you complete privacy to enjoy the extended patio, have a picnic under the trees and plenty of room to play. The neighborhood does not have an HOA but it does have a perfect community pool that's open in the summers. South Bosque Elementary/ Midway ISD. This home will still be zoned to South Bosque Elementary after the rezone next year. A must see!
4 Bedroom Home in Mc Gregor - $519,900
