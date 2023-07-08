Welcome HOME to this absolutely spotless, breath-taking beauty in Sunwest Village. With four bedrooms and two-and-a-half baths, there's so much room for everyone. The isolated primary suite is simply stunning. You won't ever want to leave your very own sanctuary. You'll find an open-concept living/dining/kitchen area with large windows throughout. So much natural light and crisp, clean paint colors make this one feel open, airy, and peaceful. Step out back to a brand new in-ground swimming pool with tanning ledge and hot tub, with a turbo twister slide and water feature,too. You'll fall in love with quiet, relaxing evenings on the extended back patio, complete with ceiling fans, LED lighting, and plumbing fixtures to help you get ready for your next family cook-out. The garage has been converted to a fantastic,spacious bonus room for easy living, extra kiddos, or a perfect game/media room. This HOME comes fully decked out with all the extra amenities you can imagine: sprinkler system, gutters, landscaping, security system, Google smart thermostat, and the BEST built-in banquet-style seating around the dining room. You'll feel the love the second you step in, and you'll know you've found your forever home. And if that's not enough....location, location, location! We covered all that, and then some!