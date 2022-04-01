 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Mc Gregor - $532,500

Hard to find a home in Sunwest Village? Well, here is a 4 bedroom 3 bath that was the builder's personal home. This home was built in 2004 and features raised ceilings, custom moldings, a game room, an isolated master suite, a dining room, a formal living room, a breakfast room, and 3 bedrooms. There is granite in the kitchen with a walk-in pantry. The lot is .47 Acres with a privacy fence. There is a two-car garage with shelving and additional concrete poured for exterior parking. The home is in Midway ISD and close proximity to town.

