Welcome to 1036 Princess Diana Drive in McGregor, Texas! This beautifully appointed home was a previous entry in the 2019 Parade of Homes and is truly immaculate. It looks brand new and is ready for its new owners to move right in. The home boasts a generous 2,654 square feet of living space, with 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms, as well as an additional family room upstairs. It sits on a large corner lot and has a 3-car garage for all your storage needs. The upgraded landscaping adds to the home's curb appeal, and a security system has been installed for added peace of mind. Gutters have also been added for added protection against the elements. Inside, you'll find granite and quartz countertops, as well as floating vinyl plank flooring throughout the downstairs and all the bedrooms. The open floor plan is perfect for entertaining, and the large kitchen features plenty of storage and counter space. Home was build with quality attributes such as 2X6 construction and foam blown insulation. This property is located in the highly desirable Midway ISD. This home is truly like new and is ready for you to make it your own. Don't miss out on the opportunity to own this amazing property. Schedule a showing today and fall in love with 1036 Princess Diana Drive!