 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Mc Gregor - $549,900

4 Bedroom Home in Mc Gregor - $549,900

*** Builder / Seller Offering Temporary Mortgage Interest Rate Buy Down Opportunity*** Contact Agent for further details! Newly built home in the popular Sunwest Village Development! This home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. It features tall ceilings with an open kitchen and a large backyard that is fully fenced on a corner lot. It's in Midway ISD range. Come take a look at this beautiful home today!

View More

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert