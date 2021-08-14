Looking for a gorgeous, spacious home with a pool in Midway ISD? Come to 405 Red Rock Court and fall in love! Located in Sunwest Village, this custom home built in 2018 offers 4 bedrooms and 5 baths on almost half an acre. Featuring TWO MASTER SUITES downstairs, one guest bedroom, full guest bath and half bath downstairs, and another guest bedroom and half bath upstairs. Wonderful open concept living room with wood-burning fireplace opens up to the spacious kitchen featuring a gas range, double ovens, large island with bar seating and walk-in pantry. The formal dining room is perfect for entertaining guests, and there's a breakfast area off the kitchen for your daily meals. Just off the breakfast area is a cozy sunroom that leads out to the gorgeous pool with tanning area and waterfall. With another couple months of warm Texas weather, you still have plenty of time to enjoy afternoons poolside! Pool is 5.5' at its deepest. The large backyard is fully privacy fenced and includes a storage shed for your outdoor and pool equipment. Additional features include wood and tile flooring throughout, custom built-ins, wired for security system, foam insulation, floor outlets in living areas along with an outlet above the garage door for Christmas lights. Two water heaters and two HVAC units. This is a dream home in a fabulous neighborhood - schedule your private tour today!
4 Bedroom Home in Mc Gregor - $560,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A China Spring High School assistant girls basketball coach was arrested Thursday after he showed up to a parking lot in town expecting to pay…
A Mart man was arrested Wednesday after he tried to solicit sex from a minor through an undercover ad placed by the McLennan County Sheriff’s …
A former McGregor man who has spent 921 days in jail on child molestation charges is looking forward to his release after prosecutors dropped …
Correction: An earlier version of this story included a photo of construction on Exchange Parkway that was not related to the S2A facility.
Cargill and Sanderson Farms poultry processing plants that together employ some 1,850 people in Waco will both likely remain open after an exp…
Coca-Cola will sell its Waco juice plant to Refresco, a worldwide beverage producer, but employment locally will change little if any.
Local tourism officials and city leaders can breathe a sigh of relief. Bad news about the University of Texas’ and University of Oklahoma’s de…
An Elm Mott man remained in custody Monday after his arrest last week on charges that he tried to set a woman on fire.
As families finish their back-to-school shopping and prepare backpacks for the first day of classes, Waco-area districts are releasing their C…
A Waco man who was re-indicted last month, a day after his felony case was dismissed because of a dispute over the availability of a prosecuti…