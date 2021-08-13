4 Bedroom Home in Mc Gregor - $599,900

Own a little piece of the country with just over 10 acres and a custom built Barndominium in Midway ISD. This home features 4 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms with luxury vinyl wood plank flooring. Huge kitchen with lots of cabinets and spacious granite island with seating overlooking the living/dining area, a computer nook with desk area and storage and an open concept. The land features a secure gated entry, a circular driveway, many parking areas, a 5 bay carport, along with a 2 car detached garage/shop, fenced for livestock and overlooks the Middle Bosque River at the back of the property. This property will not last long with the amenities and land this one has, so step on up to own your own piece of the country, just minutes from the city.