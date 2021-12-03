4 Bedroom Home in Mc Gregor - $625,000

Nestled within the highly prized and sought-after Hidden Valley neighborhood this big, bold and beautiful Andy Horn built home offers the rare chance to indulge in utter luxury. This stunning 3,001 sqft residence is set on almost an acre of land with mature trees and lush lawn that provide the perfect welcome to your new abode. Step inside to discover timeless elegance and style with an abundance of natural light paired with high ceilings, crown molding and pillars to add to the character of this inviting space. There are four bedrooms and three bathrooms including the luxe owner’s suite with a beautiful ensuite reminiscent of a high-end hotel. The heart of this haven is the kitchen, well-equipped with a gas cooktop and double oven ready to create the perfect meal. There is lots of storage and prep space as well as an island perfect for entertaining in this large and open area. Gather for meals in the breakfast nook or the formal dining room, while quality downtime is best enjoyed in front of the cozy fireplace in the living room. There is also a large and light-filled bonus room ready for entertaining. Outside, your summertime oasis awaits with a covered patio where you can start the day with a coffee in hand. Beautiful mature trees provide shade throughout the warmer months and, in the fall, change color to provide a picture-perfect outlook. There is plenty of space for entertaining and playtime, plus an attached 24' X 25' oversized garage. This must-see home in Midway ISD is located on a quiet cul-de-sac street and convenient to everything Waco has to offer!