4 Bedroom Home in Mc Gregor - $672,000

HIDDEN VALLEY R A N C H S T Y L E C O T T A G E: This spectacular single-story white stone home is set on a large lot in a highly sought after neighborhood. Situated at the end of the cul de sac, this home enjoys the utmost privacy and serenity. A creamy white Austin Stone facade surrounds the entire home. From the open-concept kitchen and living space to the large sprawling backyard, there is plenty of room for the whole family to enjoy. The high ceilings of the porch welcome you and continue throughout the entire floor plan. Create warm family memories in the oversized living room complete with built in shelves and white stone fireplace. The spacious kitchen features granite countertops including an island and breakfast bar, stainless appliances, double ovens, and a separate walk in pantry. Natural light floods the living room, breakfast room, and kitchen through the large windows and transoms. French doors welcome you to the second living area which is thoughtfully oriented to be the perfect game room, play room, or media room with built in cabinetry and space for a beverage refrigerator. Family and friends will love to gather together in this comfortable home full of thoughtful features. If your work from home position requires quiet and privacy, the office space complete with French door and warm wood built-ins will allow the space and amenities for success. The spacious isolated master bedroom suite boasts magnificent windows that allow superb natural light in addition to a door to the covered back porch. Dual vanities, granite countertops, a stand alone shower, oversized soaking tub, and giant closet comprise the master bathroom. It truly has the feel of a peaceful retreat. Generous bedrooms and walk in closets throughout the home provide the storage your family needs and the comfort and capacity you desire. The shared bathroom has individual, separate vanities with shared tub/shower combo and toilet space. Guests will love the isolated guest room with vaulted ceiling and huge windows to enjoy the mature trees and tranquil setting. Relax in the shade under the sizable covered back porch and take in the view of the vast (.9 acre) fully fenced back yard. Let your imagination create the perfect oasis with limitless space, as though its your own private park. There is plenty of space for a large pool and much more. The 3 car garage with closet and storage space, allows home owners and guests to enjoy covered parking. Situated in a family-friendly neighborhood within Midway ISD and South Bosque elementary, only minutes from shopping and restaurants and a short distance to Baylor University, this home is sure to go fast. You'll immediately want to create family memories in this Hidden Valley Ranchstyle Cottage. Call or text to schedule your private showing today.