4 Bedroom Home in Mc Gregor - $674,900

112 Stone Creek Ridge is a 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom home located in the desirable Stone Creek Ranch subdivision. Built in 2012, this 3,113 sq/ft home has an open floor plan that is both inviting and functional. The light-filled kitchen includes a center island and beautiful stone countertops, with extra counter space and storage just off the kitchen, as well as a casual dining area to complement the formal dining area. The second living room features a vaulted ceiling and beautiful stained beam as well as statement millwork. And while most homes feature either green space in the backyard or a pool, this home provides both. The retreat-like backyard includes a covered patio overlooking the private in-ground pool that is safely and completely enclosed with iron fencing. Then outside the pool area is plenty of lush green grass all around!