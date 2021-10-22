112 Stone Creek Ridge is a 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom home located in the desirable Stone Creek Ranch subdivision. Built in 2012, this 3,113 sq/ft home has an open floor plan that is both inviting and functional. The light-filled kitchen includes a center island and beautiful stone countertops, with extra counter space and storage just off the kitchen, as well as a casual dining area to complement the formal dining area. The second living room features a vaulted ceiling and beautiful stained beam as well as statement millwork. And while most homes feature either green space in the backyard or a pool, this home provides both. The retreat-like backyard includes a covered patio overlooking the private in-ground pool that is safely and completely enclosed with iron fencing. Then outside the pool area is plenty of lush green grass all around!
4 Bedroom Home in Mc Gregor - $674,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
An attempted vehicle break-in, gunfire and an assault Monday near University Parks Drive and Mary Avenue led to the arrests of four people, po…
A Lorena High School senior jailed last month after police said he threatened a "Columbine-style" attack on the school faces an additional fel…
A former Mart woman who sexually abused a young family member for almost three years was sentenced to life in prison without parole Thursday.
Testimony is set to begin Wednesday in the trial of a 33-year-old former Mart woman charged with sexually abusing a young male family member f…
Married actors Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard will visit Waco Oct. 26 to celebrate the opening of their Hello Bello diaper plant on Texas Centra…
Proof that something big is emerging near the Brazos riverfront at University Parks Drive and Webster Avenue resides in the 264 living spaces …
Magnolia and a business partner are asking for a $6 million Waco Tax Increment Financing Zone grant to support their $42.8 million redevelopme…
A West man who sexually assaulted two women in 2016 and 2018 was placed on deferred probation Tuesday.
Central Texas Honor Roll: The biggest and best high school football performances of the week — vote here for your favorites.
A McGregor man was sentenced to 25 years in prison Monday after he pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting a young girl over a 10-year period an…