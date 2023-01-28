4 Bedroom Home in Mc Gregor - $725,000

Stunning home in Stone Creek Ranch on a private cul-de-sac street. This 4BR/3.5BA home is 1.5 stories and features a great floor plan. Open living and dining room with raised ceilings, wood floors, a WBFP and beautiful built-in cabinetry. Natural light throughout with plantation shutters. Kitchen has a circular bar with exposed brick, so pretty! Kitchen features stainless steel appliances, granite counters, an island, large pantry, double ovens, propane gas range, nice cabinets and an eat-in breakfast area. Isolated master suite with dual vanities, walk-in open-air shower with multiple shower heads, a soaking tub, oversized master closet and a walk-in safe room off of the closet. 2 other bedrooms share a jack-n-Jill bathroom, and the 4th bedroom is isolated with its own hall bathroom. Upstairs is a fabulous game room with a bar area, refrigerator, half bath, and an 85-inch TV. Perfect game day room! Balcony off of this room, too! Lovely laundry room and mud room with decorative tile flooring. Outdoor covered patio and fully fenced backyard. Tankless water heater, foam insulation, surround sound, 3 car garage and sprinkler system front and back. Midway ISD/ South Bosque Elementary.