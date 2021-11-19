Stunning, sprawling and immaculate—this 2-story masterpiece in Hidden Valley is sure to check off all your dream home boxes. You will enjoy 4 spacious bedrooms, 4 full baths, an office, game room, movie theater, formal dining room, 3 car garage and much more! Downstairs flows seamlessly with an office, formal dining, spacious and light filled living room with a wood burning fireplace. The kitchen is decked out and features stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, a fun copper farm sink, endless storage space in the gorgeous cabinetry, and a great-sized breakfast nook. Downstairs also has a great size bedroom, full bath and an excellent laundry room! The secluded downstairs master bedroom is cozy with plenty of room to relax and unwind. The en -suite bathroom includes a double vanity, massive soaking tub, walk-in shower, walk-in closet and tons of natural light. Head Upstairs and find two great size bedrooms and baths with a second living space/game room and movie theater with additional space to finish out an office or put in a bathroom! The exterior of this home will have you never wanting to leave. It features a wonderful front porch, HUGE covered back patio, an oversized in-ground swimming pool, hot tub, fire pit area, gated parking, circle drive all on .77 acres!! This property is also conveniently located to Midway ISD and all that Waco has to offer!!
4 Bedroom Home in Mc Gregor - $875,000
