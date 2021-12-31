4 Bedroom Home in Mc Gregor - $899,900

Beautiful, quality built, one story, 4BR/4.5BA in desirable Hidden Valley. Home features two living areas, game room, formal dining and office. Both living rooms feature wood burning fireplaces plumbed for gas. Lovely formal dining with plantation shutters and hardwood floors. Kitchen features granite counters, gas cooktop, double oven, microwave, dishwasher and pantry. Large laundry room with sink and freezer space. Isolated master suite with patio access. Master bath features dual vanities, whirlpool tub and separate shower. Window treatments throughout. Security system. There is a half bath outside off patio. Attached three car, side entry garage and additional two car detached garage. Privacy fenced backyard with outdoor kitchen area for entertaining. $899,900