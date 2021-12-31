 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Mc Gregor - $899,900

4 Bedroom Home in Mc Gregor - $899,900

4 Bedroom Home in Mc Gregor - $899,900

Beautiful, quality built, one story, 4BR/4.5BA in desirable Hidden Valley. Home features two living areas, game room, formal dining and office. Both living rooms feature wood burning fireplaces plumbed for gas. Lovely formal dining with plantation shutters and hardwood floors. Kitchen features granite counters, gas cooktop, double oven, microwave, dishwasher and pantry. Large laundry room with sink and freezer space. Isolated master suite with patio access. Master bath features dual vanities, whirlpool tub and separate shower. Window treatments throughout. Security system. There is a half bath outside off patio. Attached three car, side entry garage and additional two car detached garage. Privacy fenced backyard with outdoor kitchen area for entertaining. $899,900

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert