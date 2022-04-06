 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Mc Gregor - $919,900

4 Bedroom Home in Mc Gregor - $919,900

Brad Alford custom home built with many features that will appeal to any family. This dwelling offers a nice wide open large living, kitchen, dining combination all overlooking the back patio, pool, and great view of undeveloped land in the back ground. There is a home office or 5th bedroom for those needing that 5th, an isolated master suite with huge closets, the house has a safe room/gun safe built-in (it's roomy as well), a half bath opens to the back patio which is great for the pool area, there is also an outdoor pool shower, a dedicated media/game room also opening to the back patio, a guest bed and bath off the same wing as the media room, and jack and jill bed and bath rooms for the additional 3rd and 4th dedicated bedrooms(carpet & pad in these 2 rooms recently replaced). The laundry room has a side entry for easy access with groceries etc., coat closet, and book bag area too, the 3 car main garage also has a large walk in closet. The second garage offers a 2 car front to back stack or use it as a workshop complete with a large compressor. The backyard has a dog run below the retaining wall that is out of sight. A gas line is installed if someone wants to change from electric to gas cooktop in the kitchen. A built in house vacuum is great for easy clean up, tank is in the attic at the top of the pull down stairs, the majority of the attic over the 3 car is floored.

People are also reading…

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Coworking space opens on Austin Avenue

Coworking space opens on Austin Avenue

Waco homebuilder Steve Sorrells figured he could create something special in the 500 block of Austin Avenue, so he reached out to Mara Hauser, an interior designer from Chicago, to help him connect the dots.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert