4 Bedroom Home in Mc Gregor - $919,900

Brad Alford custom home built with many features that will appeal to any family. This dwelling offers a nice wide open large living, kitchen, dining combination all overlooking the back patio, pool, and great view of undeveloped land in the back ground. There is a home office or 5th bedroom for those needing that 5th, an isolated master suite with huge closets, the house has a safe room/gun safe built-in (it's roomy as well), a half bath opens to the back patio which is great for the pool area, there is also an outdoor pool shower, a dedicated media/game room also opening to the back patio, a guest bed and bath off the same wing as the media room, and jack and jill bed and bath rooms for the additional 3rd and 4th dedicated bedrooms(carpet & pad in these 2 rooms recently replaced). The laundry room has a side entry for easy access with groceries etc., coat closet, and book bag area too, the 3 car main garage also has a large walk in closet. The second garage offers a 2 car front to back stack or use it as a workshop complete with a large compressor. The backyard has a dog run below the retaining wall that is out of sight. A gas line is installed if someone wants to change from electric to gas cooktop in the kitchen. A built in house vacuum is great for easy clean up, tank is in the attic at the top of the pull down stairs, the majority of the attic over the 3 car is floored.