4 Bedroom Home in Mc Gregor - $969,000

Custom home sets a new standard in living Treat yourself to the life of luxury you deserve with this stunning custom home. An expansive layout awaits with high-end finishes, an abundance of natural light and an open-plan layout that exudes a sense of sophistication and elegance. Discover a refreshed home with wainscoting wrapped around the grand columns, designer lighting fixtures throughout and beautiful 6” wide plank engineered flooring in French Oak that has recently been installed. A modern color scheme of navy, gold and marble adds a touch of opulence and there is an impressive 4,095 sqft of living space stretching over two levels. The sumptuous owner’s suite is located on the main floor, complete with a grand dressing room and sweeping views over the lush backyard, plus a stunning ensuite with luxurious finishes. A guest bedroom is also located on this level, complete with a closet and easy access to the main bathroom. The upper level is home to two oversized bedrooms, both with impeccably appointed ensuite baths and walk-in closets. There is a large game room with a wet bar for entertaining, but this flexible space can also be used as a homeschooling room, a crafting haven or perhaps a cinema with the addition of a popcorn machine and beverage fridge. The heart of the layout is the stunning kitchen that treats the home chef to a culinary haven bursting with high-end appliances and features. There is a formal living room with a two-story ceiling and French doors that open out to the backyard, plus a formal dining room, a casual breakfast nook and a stunning family room warmed by a wood-burning fireplace. Outside, your resort-inspired oasis awaits complete with a lagoon-style pool surrounded by lush gardens. A poolside terrace is ready for your next cocktail party and there are landscaped gardens throughout the fully fenced 0.85-acre lot that enhance the sense of privacy. A circular drive leads to a three-car garage while the list of extra features includes a Nest thermostat, luxurious wallpaper in the half bath and a large laundry room and mudroom with designer finishes. Your new home is located within the coveted and affluent Hidden Valley neighborhood within the city of McGregor and close to Midway ISD schools.