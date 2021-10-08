4 Bedroom Home in Mc Gregor - $999,000

Elegance, Luxury and Beauty at its finest in this One-of-a-Kind Home in the prestigious Hidden Valley Community. This timeless French Country style home will take your breath away from the moment you arrive. From the unique exterior design to the elaborate interior detail, this home has so much to offer. This custom home was featured in the 2012 Parade of Homes and was designed and built built by Ken Cooper of Cooper Custom Homes. Step inside to a lovely formal entry with a barrel vaulted ceiling into the gourmet kitchen overlooking the gorgeous and picturesque backyard. This home features 4 bedrooms, 3 baths (including a Jack & Jill bath as one bath), formal living/sitting room, formal dining room, game room with wet bar and extravagant master suite. The master suite features a sink in the built-in armoire, his and her vanities, walk through shower, jetted tile tub, massive his and her closets and patio doors to the park-like backyard. This split floorplan was well thought out with an open concept and an ample amount of windows to allow for natural lighting throughout. This home is perfect for entertaining on the back covered tiled patio with a built in kitchen, sparkling inground pool with three fountains, oversized yard with plush grass and large shade trees. From the Smart Home system, to the never used outdoor kitchen, you will fall in love with the quality and design of this home and all of the features it has to offer.