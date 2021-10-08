Elegance, Luxury and Beauty at its finest in this One-of-a-Kind Home in the prestigious Hidden Valley Community. This timeless French Country style home will take your breath away from the moment you arrive. From the unique exterior design to the elaborate interior detail, this home has so much to offer. This custom home was featured in the 2012 Parade of Homes and was designed and built built by Ken Cooper of Cooper Custom Homes. Step inside to a lovely formal entry with a barrel vaulted ceiling into the gourmet kitchen overlooking the gorgeous and picturesque backyard. This home features 4 bedrooms, 3 baths (including a Jack & Jill bath as one bath), formal living/sitting room, formal dining room, game room with wet bar and extravagant master suite. The master suite features a sink in the built-in armoire, his and her vanities, walk through shower, jetted tile tub, massive his and her closets and patio doors to the park-like backyard. This split floorplan was well thought out with an open concept and an ample amount of windows to allow for natural lighting throughout. This home is perfect for entertaining on the back covered tiled patio with a built in kitchen, sparkling inground pool with three fountains, oversized yard with plush grass and large shade trees. From the Smart Home system, to the never used outdoor kitchen, you will fall in love with the quality and design of this home and all of the features it has to offer.
4 Bedroom Home in Mc Gregor - $999,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Waco is getting a Camp Fimfo, the second such venue built in Texas by Northgate Resorts, the other in New Braunfels opening earlier this year.
Editor's note: This story has been updated to more accurately reflect Durkin's role in the new Magnolia Network series.
-
- 3 min to read
One of the first “Fixer Upper” homes, now an Airbnb rental, is listed for $1.2 million, and while that price is unusual for Waco, home prices are high and the pace of sales is brisk.
STILLWATER, Okla. — College football fans are used to screaming “What’s with these calls?” at the TV or the field.
The former executive director of the Humane Society of Central Texas is questioning her termination, saying she believes it was related to a c…
A former Waco police officer arrested three years ago in a McLennan County Sheriff’s Office prostitution sting was arrested again this week af…
Pivovar general manager Destinee Woods is going over her “Czech” list, preparing to unveil the combination restaurant, brewery, bakery and bou…
Central Texas Honor Roll: The best high school performances of the week.
Disaster of a school
A West High School art teacher faces multiple felony charges after his arrest by school police on accusations that he performed sex acts with …