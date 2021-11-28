1920's Elegant home for gracious living on approx 2.43 +/- acres in Lorena ISD with a stunning view of a lake. This beautiful home offers a craftsman-style veranda, stained glass windows, hardwood flooring, elegantly carved banister, and vintage fireplaces. Home features parlor like entrance, 2 living areas, formal dining, 4 bedrooms, office, oversized, updated kitchen with gas cooktop, double oven, fridge, microwave, island, eat at bar, pantry, plus large eating area with gorgeous views of the land. This magnificent property greets you with a tree-lined driveway, awe-inspiring view of this Colonial Style. Spectacular country living at its Best.
4 Bedroom Home in Moody - $1,050,000
