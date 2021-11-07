1920's Elegant home for gracious living on approx 115 +/- acres in Lorena ISD with a stunning lake, over 4,900 square foot shop, corrals, pens, storage shed, plus a 1 bedroom, 1 bath lake house. This beautiful home offers craftsman style veranda, stained glass windows, hardwood flooring, elegantly carved banister, and vintage fireplaces. Home features parlor like entrance, 2 living areas, formal dining, 4 bedrooms, office, oversized, updated kitchen with gas cooktop, double oven, fridge, microwave, island, eat at bar, pantry, plus large eating area with gorgeous views of the land. This magnificent property greets you with a tree lined driveway, awe inspiring view of this Colonial Style home, priceless opportunity to own a lake, and bring your cattle and horses to create your own operational ranch. Spectacular country living at its Best.
4 Bedroom Home in Moody - $2,599,900
-
- Updated
