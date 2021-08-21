4 Bedroom Home in Moody - $725,000

Barndominium in the Heart of Texas? Luxurious 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom Barndo nestled on one acre in Lorena ISD. As you turn onto the drive, the home’s stone exterior and complementary metal siding draw the eye up to the grandeur of the home. Walk through the double wood door entry to experience the highly-desired modern farmhouse style. The soothing gray walls, white wall planking, wood trim accents and wood flooring throughout. The sliding barn doors are as functional as they are attractive. Behind the scenes, the home is professionally wired with HDMI and data ports throughout. The home’s exterior living space has a fireplace with a screened area. The stamped concrete floors, wood-paneled ceilings, and surround sound speakers are nice a outdoor feature. Walk down the path to the Pergola to enjoy the starry nights around an outdoor fire pit. The home is completed with a large garage area with epoxy floors, storage room, and carport area with concrete pad for a boat or RV.