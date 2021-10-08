Looking for the perfect Heart of Texas home to enjoy all the perks of country living? This is it! Tucked away in the countryside between Moody and Lorena, just 20 miles from Waco or Temple is this modern-styled, spacious, 3040 sq ft, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bath metal home with warm wood accents, breathes tranquility, warmth for all. The four bedrooms are off the open-concept living, dining, and kitchen with a two-way fireplace and a high vaulted, beamed ceiling. The high-quality fixtures and finishes add to the luxurious, yet comfortable feel of the home. Off the chef’s dream of a kitchen with a big island and white cabinetry are a large, walk-in pantry and a designated laundry-mud room with a powder room. French doors open to the front of the home, as well as to the large, covered back patio overlooking the above-ground pool, and the many windows offer lots of natural light. Additionally, there is a 1500 sq ft shop, garage, man-cave with bar area. The fully fenced 11.4± acre lot boasts rolling terrain, plenty of trees, two barns along with a paved driveway assuring tons of privacy and a fully finished property to call your own. What’s not to love?
4 Bedroom Home in Moody - $799,000
