Looking for the perfect Heart of Texas home to enjoy all the perks of country living? This is it! Tucked away in the countryside between Moody and Lorena, just 20 miles from Waco or Temple is this modern-styled, spacious, 3040 sq ft, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bath metal home with warm wood accents, breathes tranquility, warmth, and family. The four bedrooms are off the open-concept living, dining, and kitchen with a two-way fireplace and a high vaulted, beamed ceiling. The high-quality fixtures and finishes add to the luxurious, yet comfortable feel of the home. Off the chef’s dream of a kitchen with a big island and white cabinetry are a large, walk-in pantry and a designated laundry-mud room with a powder room. French doors open to the front of the home, as well as to the large, covered back patio overlooking the above-ground pool, and the many windows offer lots of natural light. Additionally, there is a 1500 sq ft shop, garage, man-cave with bar area. The fully fenced 11.4± acre lot boasts rolling terrain, plenty of trees, two barns along with a paved driveway assuring tons of privacy and a fully finished property to call your own. What’s not to love?"
4 Bedroom Home in Moody - $810,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Long-vacant to the wonderment of some, the rambling riverside place will open as Slow Rise on the Brazos, a cross-town complement to Slow Rise Slice House on Woodway Drive.
Waco’s 10th Court of Appeals sided with two motorists whose vehicles were towed outside a prominent College Station watering hole despite payi…
Two people were arrested Monday by the Waco Police Department in connection to a shooting earlier this month in Cameron Park that left a woman…
Two people are dead after a suspect in a fatal shooting opened fire and police shot and killed him Tuesday morning at an apartment on the corn…
Mike Copeland: HomeGoods due in 2022; Sales tax holiday; Building permit roundup; Bitty & Beau's hiring
Yes, HomeGoods is still coming to Waco, though it is not scheduled to arrive until after Jan. 1. That is according to a reliable source who, s…
AUSTIN — With the impending move of Texas and Oklahoma to the SEC, Baylor will be hurt in a myriad of ways if conference realignment forces th…
A six-time felon who has spent his entire adult life in and out of jails and prison was sentenced to 48 years in prison Thursday for his conti…
A 21-year-old McGregor man who was set to stand trial Monday in the sexual assault of a 14-year-old girl was sentenced to two years in prison …
The once again fast-changing climate surrounding COVID-19 has complicated hopes for a simpler back-to-school season, but Waco-area school lead…
Just when you thought realignment couldn’t get any weirder, Bob Bowlsby went all John Rambo.