4 Bedroom Home in Moody - $810,000

Caution!!! View at your own risk...you will fall in LOVE. Exquisite custom property in great location, easy access to I35, Dallas and Austin. This house is 3379 square feet with 4.02 acres of land. First floor features an open living space with a gorgeous kitchen, Master suite, a large office and formal dining area and bathroom. Second Floor has a huge media room that overlooks the pool and an amazing view of the countryside, 2 bedrooms and an extra bonus room and bathroom. Wait, there is more! The outside area has a pool, hot tub for relaxing and a pool house with bathroom and built in grill! Oh, and let me tell you about the shop...fit for the "King" of the house, complete with a bathroom! Once you see this one you will never want to leave home. Tour soon.