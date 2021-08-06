4 Bedroom Home in Moody - $810,000

Modern-styled, spacious, 3040 sq ft, 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath metal home in the Heart of Texas on a fully fenced 11.4± acre lot with rolling terrain, plenty of trees, two barns and a paved driveway assuring tons of privacy and a fully finished property to call your own. Open-concept living, dining, and kitchen with a two-way fireplace and a high vaulted, beamed ceiling. High-quality fixtures and finishes add to the luxurious feel of the home. Off the kitchen with a big island and white cabinetry are a large, walk-in pantry and a designated laundry-mud room and powder room. A large, covered back patio overlooks the above-ground pool. Additionally, there is a 1500 sq ft shop, garage, man-cave with bar area.