This could be your lucky day! Exemplary Schools with A ratings! Immaculate 4 bedroom 4 bath 4 acres. Check out this Impressive 2 story home with circular driveway on a dead end street. Inside complete with "all the things"…Granite, Italian Wood Floors, Custom Shelving and fresh landscaping. Complete with a separate study/office, huge upstairs bonus or family room perfect for movie or game night. Built in cabinets provide an abundance of storage. Outside, step into your own intimate oasis off the large covered patio straight into your in-ground pool and hot tub with water-fall perfect for nights of entertaining or just relaxing. Pool features diving board and a separate pool house complete with built in grill and separate bathroom. The 1200 square foot shop is Fit for a King with an automatic door opener, shelves galore and personal bathroom. Country living with spectacular views close to town and shopping. Schedule your private tour before it disappears!
4 Bedroom Home in Moody - $830,000
