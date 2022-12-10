4 Bedroom Home in Nolanville - $461,179

A&G Homes is offering a $7500 Buyer Allowance for ANY Buyer Expense (not to be used for price reduction). Ask us about our preferred lender program!! Move in to luxury with this stunning new construction home built by award winning A & G Homes. This open concept floor plan has all the comforts from the spacious 3-car garage to high ceilings, recessed lighting, upscale molding, ceramic tile throughout, and faux wood blinds. The gourmet kitchen has a large island, large pantry, decorative backsplash, under cabinet lighting and granite counter tops. Stainless-steel appliances are standard including a double oven range with ceramic cook top. The kitchen overlooks the huge family room with a fireplace. The enormous owner’s suite has a large walk-in closet and a spacious bathroom with a double sink vanity and a large walk-in ceramic tile shower. The split floor plan includes three secondary bedrooms and 2 full baths. The home has a spacious covered patio. This home will be move in ready with a privacy fence, landscaping with full sod, sprinkler system and many more features that are standard with A & G Homes.