4 Bedroom Home in Nolanville - $473,488

A&G Homes is offering a $12,000 Buyer Allowance (Holiday Special) for ANY Buyer Expense (not to be used for price reduction)to close in 30 days or less. Ask us about our preferred lender program!! Move in to luxury in this stunning new construction home built by award winning A & G Homes. This floorplan has all the comforts from the spacious 3-car garage to high ceilings and recessed lighting to a fabulous gourmet kitchen. The kitchen includes granite counters, stainless steel appliances, a double oven range and under cabinet lighting. It overlooks the open dining area and huge family room with a fireplace. There is also a dining room or flex room that can be used as a home office. The enormous owner’s suite has a Texas sized walk-in closet and a spacious bathroom with garden tub and large walk-in ceramic tile shower. The split floorplan finds the secondary bedrooms and 2 full baths across the home from the owner’s suite. The home includes upscale moldings, ceramic tile throughout, carpet in bedrooms and closets and faux blinds. The home is pre-plumbed for an outdoor kitchen, includes privacy fence, landscaping with full sod and sprinkler system and more.