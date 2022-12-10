4 Bedroom Home in Nolanville - $485,215

A&G Homes is offering a $7500 Buyer Allowance for ANY Buyer Expense (not to be used for price reduction). Ask us about our preferred lender program! Immediately feel at home in this stunning new construction 4 bedroom/3 bath/3 car garage home built by A&G Homes. This open concept home has many upgrades that are standard features for the builder. You’ll love the ceramic tiled floors throughout, carpeted bedrooms and closets, high ceilings, crown molding accents, recessed LED lighting and an upgraded lighting package. The versatile floor plan has formal living and dining rooms. Open to the family room with a fireplace, the large dining area is a warm and inviting eat-in kitchen with an oversized island bar, numerous cabinets for storage, granite countertops, decorative backsplash, under cabinet lighting, and a walk-in pantry. Stainless appliances are standard including a double oven range with ceramic cooktop, and an exterior vented microwave. The cozy owner’s suite has a spacious bath with a double sink vanity, walk-in ceramic tile shower and garden tub. The split floor plan has 3 secondary bedrooms with ample closets and two full baths. Enjoy the large covered patio along with full yard sod, an irrigation system, and a privacy fence, all included with this A&G Home. A&G homes is offering a