Welcome to a stunning, newly built (2022) custom-designed home situated on a sprawling 4.27-acre lot this property offers a unique combination of comfort, privacy, and modern amenities. Enter through the automatic gate, you'll be greeted by a beautiful front porch. The driveway leads to an impressive 2-car garage and 2 additional covered parking spaces underneath a well-crafted carport, accommodating all your vehicles. A standout feature is the covered RV parking. Step inside to discover high-end vinyl plank flooring, recessed lighting, and custom cabinets throughout. You'll fall in love with the upgraded tile & countertop finishes, which add an elegant touch to every room. Energy efficiency is a priority in this home, with features such as foam insulation, energy-efficient windows, & two tankless hot water heaters.The property also includes a bonus detached guest house (460 sq ft) with a full bathroom.