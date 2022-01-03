Prestigious and private and located at the back of a cul-de-sac, 16 Hillandale exemplifies quality design and construction. From the solid wood front door to the custom hand carved mesquite floors and the red tile roof, everything was selected with care and an eye for quality and detail. With direct access to the Ridgewood Golf Course, views of Lake Waco and the Ridgewood Marina, this home has it all. As you enter, the beautiful view greets you. Massive living room with high ceilingsa gorgeous custom stonefireplace opens to the dining room. Four bedrooms, two upstairs and two down, each with a private ensuite bath, provide plenty of room for your family and guests. In addition to large closets and built-ins, the primary bedroom includes a large vault. The gourmet kitchen includes a Sub-Zero refrigerator and freezer and two large ovens with an abundance of cabinets and storage. Opening to the living area is a wet bar complete with ice maker and beautiful mahogany countertop. Whether you enjoy a cozy evening at home or entertaining a large group, 16 Hillandale is the perfect home for you. Come see for yourself. ***Some images contain virtual staging***
4 Bedroom Home in Other - $1,500,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
McGregor City Council Member Steven Dutschmann remembers a Sunday morning in November when, aggravated by SpaceX’s rocket testing, he vainly s…
Seven months on from a bank foreclosure, The Containery remains ready for a new owner.
The newest wave of the COVID-19 pandemic sent McLennan County’s active case count spiking more rapidly than any previous surge as of Monday.
Mike Copeland: Investigator's estate up for auction; Fimfo building permits; Locals on 'Forbes Next 1000'
The estate of longtime Central Texas law enforcement officer Truman Simons has hit the online auction block, with items to be sold including f…
As many prepared to party through New Year’s, the newest COVID-19 variant continued its rapid spread through McLennan County and children’s ho…
The local economy served up quite the smorgasbord in 2021, everything from a new 14-screen Cinemark theater, Czech-themed brewhouse and restau…
A 63-year-old man died in a three-vehicle crash that sent two others to the hospital Tuesday evening in Bellmead, interim Police Chief Yost Za…
A shock to the system awaits Central Texas this weekend, Sunday in particular, when a 23-degree low temperature combined with north winds gust…
NEW ORLEANS — Sometimes you need a little salt to balance out all that Sugar.
McLennan County’s active COVID-19 case count and testing positivity rates have almost tripled in the past week as Christmas came and went, and…