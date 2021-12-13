4 Bedroom Home in Other - $379,900

Beautiful 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home located in a family neighborhood of China Spring. Home features open floor plan that is great for entertaining. Kitchen features a large island with bar seating, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, double oven, large pantry, laundry room, and a separate dining area. The master bedroom is located on the main level and features an en suite, walk-in closet, dual vanity and an extra sitting area. Half bathroom located on main level. Upstairs includes a second living area, three bedrooms and a full bath. Sprinkler system in front and back yard. Upgraded security system included. Water softener system recently installed. Nice backyard with covered patio, great for entertaining.