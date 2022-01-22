4 Bedroom Home in Other - $415,000

Beautiful 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home located in a family neighborhood of China Spring. Home features open floor plan great for entertaining. Kitchen has a large island with bar seating, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, double oven, large pantry, separate dining area and separate laundry room. Master bedroom is located on the main level and features an ensuite, walk-in closet, dual vanity and extra sitting area. Half bathroom located on main level. Upstairs includes a second living area, three bedrooms and a full bath. New solar panels recently installed. Seller currently uses less electricity than the solar panels generate. Sprinkler system in front and back yard. Upgraded security system included. Water softener system recently installed. Nice backyard with covered patio.