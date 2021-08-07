4 Bedroom Home in Other - $649,900

Welcome to Lorena, the Heart of Central Texas! This beautiful ranch property embodies all things one has come to love about living in the country! With a mix of ranch and craftsman style this beauty spreads over 2000 sq ft which includes 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, huge wash room, and an open layout! Right next to the home is 3,000 sq ft of semi enclosed work shop area with all the room to store your favorite toys. Shop comes with plumbing and electricity! As far as the land itself, this ranch boasts over 6 acres and is fully fenced in with top rail fencing and has its own private entrance! Speaking of fencing, the main home is fenced in for even more privacy and separation! Fenced in back yard includes special UV sport pool with spill over tub, rock waterfall, and full heated pool option and custom play area for the children. Features to the property include a beautiful 625 sq ft custom made chicken coop and walking garden area right next to it. With scattered Live Oak, Bur Oak, Cedar Elm Trees, this property has all the character and charm one thinks of when they dream of their forever ranch home! So come by and check out what makes this property so ideal!