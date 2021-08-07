Welcome to Lorena, the Heart of Central Texas! This beautiful ranch property embodies all things one has come to love about living in the country! With a mix of ranch and craftsman style this beauty spreads over 2000 sq ft which includes 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, huge wash room, and an open layout! Right next to the home is 3,000 sq ft of semi enclosed work shop area with all the room to store your favorite toys. Shop comes with plumbing and electricity! As far as the land itself, this ranch boasts over 6 acres and is fully fenced in with top rail fencing and has its own private entrance! Speaking of fencing, the main home is fenced in for even more privacy and separation! Fenced in back yard includes special UV sport pool with spill over tub, rock waterfall, and full heated pool option and custom play area for the children. Features to the property include a beautiful 625 sq ft custom made chicken coop and walking garden area right next to it. With scattered Live Oak, Bur Oak, Cedar Elm Trees, this property has all the character and charm one thinks of when they dream of their forever ranch home! So come by and check out what makes this property so ideal!
4 Bedroom Home in Other - $649,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Two people are dead after a suspect in a fatal shooting opened fire and police shot and killed him Tuesday morning at an apartment on the corn…
A former teacher at Lorena Primary School was indicted Thursday on multiple counts charging him with sexually abusing two young girls, includi…
AUSTIN — With the impending move of Texas and Oklahoma to the SEC, Baylor will be hurt in a myriad of ways if conference realignment forces th…
Waco’s 10th Court of Appeals sided with two motorists whose vehicles were towed outside a prominent College Station watering hole despite payi…
A 21-year-old McGregor man who was set to stand trial Monday in the sexual assault of a 14-year-old girl was sentenced to two years in prison …
Long-vacant to the wonderment of some, the rambling riverside place will open as Slow Rise on the Brazos, a cross-town complement to Slow Rise Slice House on Woodway Drive.
Mike Copeland: HomeGoods due in 2022; Sales tax holiday; Building permit roundup; Bitty & Beau's hiring
Yes, HomeGoods is still coming to Waco, though it is not scheduled to arrive until after Jan. 1. That is according to a reliable source who, s…
Police identified Ent Wright, 76, of Waco, as the man shot and killed by officers Tuesday outside an apartment at the corner of Rambler Drive …
A Denver-based real estate investment company is under contract to buy the Trendwood Apartments in East Waco, with plans for a $9 million reno…
The once again fast-changing climate surrounding COVID-19 has complicated hopes for a simpler back-to-school season, but Waco-area school lead…